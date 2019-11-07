IndiGo plans non-stop flights between India and Europe

IndiGo plans to operate non-stop flights between India and Europe, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer of the airline, said on Thursday.

“That is why we have ordered the Airbus Extra Long Range aircraft,” Dutta said at a press conference called to announce IndiGo’s code-share partnership with Qatar Airways. The aircraft was ordered by IndiGo earlier this month as part of a 300- aircraft deal with Airbus.

IndiGo’s code-share partnership with Qatar Airways will initially be on three routes — Doha to Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive of the Qatar Airways Group, said Qatar Airways’ passengers will get the same amenities and baggage allowance when they travel on IndiGo flights.

“The tie-up with Qatar Airways will not affect the tie-up which IndiGo has with Turkish Airlines,” the IndiGo CEO said. In December last year, IndiGo and Turkish Airlines had announced a code-share and mutual cooperation.