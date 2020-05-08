IndiGo introduces leave-without-pay for senior employees

IndiGo is implementing a limited-graded leave-without-pay programme for three months till July, the airline said in a mail to its employees. The move will have no impact on a majority of its employees, it added.

“Given the gradual build-up of capacity, I am afraid we have to take the additional painful step of implementing a limited, graded leave without pay programme for the months of May, June and July,” Ronojoy Dutta, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, said in the letter to employees. “This leave without pay will range from 1.5 days to 5 days depending on the employee group. While doing so, we will make sure that Level A employees, who form a majority of our workforce, will not be impacted.” Details of the pay cut will be shared in the next few days, he added.

The letter comes weeks after the airline had withdrawn a proposed pay cut in deference to the government’s wishes of companies not reducing pay during the lockdown. At that time Dutta had said that in times of crisis companies are defined by how they treat their employees. “Ensuring employee welfare in terms of both health and pay is a top priority for IndiGo,” he had said in a message to employees on April 23.

Similar moves

IndiGo is following the footsteps of other domestic airlines including SpiceJet, Vistara and GoAir, which have all announced various degrees of pay cuts.

Delhi-based low-cost airline SpiceJet is paying part salaries to over 92 per cent of its employees. It had informed its pilots that they would not be getting any salary for April and May. Gurcharan Arora, Chief, Flight Operations, in a communication to the pilots, had said those who had been flying cargo would get paid for the block hours flown.

On May 5, Vistara had announced that the airline’s senior staff would take compulsory no-pay leave of one to four days each in May and June, depending on employment grades (four days for senior-most employees). “The monthly base flying allowance for pilots has been reduced to 20 hours for these two months, and adjustments will be made to their monthly remunerations accordingly. This decision does not impact 70 per cent of Vistara staff including cabin crew, other frontline staff and junior corporate office employees,” the airline had said.