IndiGo told to replace PW engines on 97 A320 NEO aircraft by Jan 31

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

The DGCA has also asked the airline to look at staggering or deferring its future induction   -  RAVEENDRAN

IndiGo has been asked to replace both engines on 97 of its A-320 family New Engine Options (NEO) aircraft with modified LPT by the end of January next year.

The Pratt and Whitney engines have been facing problems in India and abroad.

“ In case, it is not done, such aircraft shall not be allowed to fly with unmodified engines,” the order of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) says.

The latest order comes in the back drop of the airline witnessing four air-turn backs/inflight shutdowns which have caused serious concerns and disruption of its flights. “This situation cannot be allowed to go on indefinitely,” the DGCA said in its order.

Air turn back is when an aircraft returns to the airport from where it departed because of a technical problem. Inflight shut down is when an engine is shut during flight due to technical issues.

Worried at these developments, the DGCA has also asked the airline to look at “staggering” or “deferring” its future induction plan apart from procuring a sufficient number of modified engines to keep its existing fleet in operation.

The latest order further states that in continuation of its earlier communication laying down the placement of at least one LPT modified engine on each of the 16 aircraft that IndiGo operates by November 12 it was noted that seven more aircraft fall in the similar category and therefore, this be extended to those aircraft also.

Meanwhile IndiGo, in a press release, said it currently operates on its fleet of 98 A320 NEO family with around 45 per cent of its engines modified. “We are working with both P&W and Airbus on mitigation so that we have enough modified spare engines by January 31. In the meantime, our schedule remains intact.”

airlines and aviation
IndiGo
