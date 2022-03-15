Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce launches East India Chapter

Kolkata, March 15 The Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce (IACC) has launched its East India Chapter to build stronger economic ties between eastern India and Australia.

IACC is the only bilateral chamber of commerce in India that promotes trade and investment between India and Australia. IACC is a national bilateral chamber, headquartered in Chennai, with successful Chapters in western India and Bengaluru. The Northern India Chapter will be launched within the next few months, said a press statement.

“The IACC’s East India Chapter will play a key role in driving the overall mission and objectives of the Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce, in the East India region. It will serve as the local guiding point for business growth and advocacy, participating in strategic initiatives that enhance B2B/B2G engagement like the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS 2022). We see opportunity for trade and investment collaboration in priority sectors like resources and energy, Mining Equipment Technology Services (METS) including critical minerals, IT and emerging tech, agribusiness, education and healthcare,” Petula Thomas, CEO, IACC said in the statement.

According to Australia’s Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Hon Dan Tehan MP, the launch is well timed because the Australian and Indian governments have been working hard to conclude an interim free trade agreement as a pathway to a full Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, known as CECA.

“The CECA will open new opportunities and deliver commercial benefits for Australian and Indian business. The IACC and its members can make helpful contributions to ensure the benefits of CECA for businesses are understood, supported and promoted. The Government alone cannot grow the trade and business relationship between Australia and India. Business people and entrepreneurs such as IACC members can use their knowledge and networks to build the trade and investment and practical cooperation between our countries.” he said.