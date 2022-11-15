If you are a regular commuter in local cabs then you must be tired of answering these questions every time you book a cab. Is this a cash payment or prepaid trip? Can you cancel the trip and pay the same fare to me directly? Can you pay extra amount for the trip because the weather is bad? Soon, all these frustrating conversations can become a thing of the past.

inDrive, an international ride-hailing platform that allows passengers and drivers to negotiate fair fares amongst themselves, has launched its service in Chennai on Tuesday. The ride-hailing unicorn is known globally known for disrupting the ride-sharing industry with its ‘Set-Your-Own-Price Ride-Hailing’ app.

“We are excited to launch inDrive in Chennai. inDrive is a service that allows drivers and passengers to find each other, and to independently agree on all the terms of each trip. The passenger can use our app to offer their price and get counter-offers directly from nearby drivers,” Pavit Nanda Anand, South Asia PR Manager, inDrive said in a statement.

The drivers, in turn, will also have the right to decide for themselves which ride requests suit them best, and can suggest their own prices. If the passenger receives multiple offers, they can take their pick based on the driver’s ETA, the price, the vehicle model and the driver’s rating.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, inDrive has regional hubs in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the countries of the CIS. Its services are available in over 700 cities in 47 countries.

Nanda Anand said the platform already has thousands of registered drivers in Chennai. “With the launch of inDrive in Chennai, users can now enjoy higher chances of booking a ride with shorter waiting times and avoid elevated fares during peak hours.”