Inspection of third Hyderabad metro line underway

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) is in the advanced stage of preparation for trail runs and commissioning of the third metro line, Corridor-II of three elevated metro lines.

DVS Raju, Chief Electrical Inspector (CEIG) to Government of India, for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, conducted the statutory inspection of the Overhead Electric Traction System (OETS) between JBS- Parade Grounds to MGBS in Corridor-II.

The OETS of this 10 km corridor is fed from the 132kV/33kV/25kV Receiving Substation (RSS) of the Hyderabad Metro Rail at MGBS.

Various electrical systems for the metro line have already been commissioned.

After conducting the inspection, DVS Raju said, “Energisation of the OETS in this section will facilitate the movement of trains for trial runs from JBS-Parade Grounds to MGBS. L&T Metro Rail is moving ahead to complete all statutory requirements in this Corridor at the earliest to make the system ready for commissioning.”

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, stated, “This is one more step closer to start commercial operations of Corridor II from JBS-Parade Grounds to MGBS. Inspection of Corridor II by DVS Raju will enable us to test other systems of the metro rail, and thereby start trial run as per our commitment to complete all statutory requirements.”