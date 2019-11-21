Inspection of third Hyderabad metro line underway

Can Jaishankar rev up the diplomatic corps?
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) is in the advanced stage of preparation for trail runs and commissioning of the third metro line, Corridor-II of three elevated metro lines.
DVS Raju, Chief Electrical Inspector (CEIG) to Government of India, for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, conducted the statutory inspection of the Overhead Electric Traction System (OETS) between JBS- Parade Grounds to MGBS in Corridor-II.
The OETS of this 10 km corridor is fed from the 132kV/33kV/25kV Receiving Substation (RSS) of the Hyderabad Metro Rail at MGBS.
Various electrical systems for the metro line have already been commissioned.
After conducting the inspection, DVS Raju said, “Energisation of the OETS in this section will facilitate the movement of trains for trial runs from JBS-Parade Grounds to MGBS. L&T Metro Rail is moving ahead to complete all statutory requirements in this Corridor at the earliest to make the system ready for commissioning.”
KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, stated, “This is one more step closer to start commercial operations of Corridor II from JBS-Parade Grounds to MGBS. Inspection of Corridor II by DVS Raju will enable us to test other systems of the metro rail, and thereby start trial run as per our commitment to complete all statutory requirements.”
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
Can the revolt by women in Japan lead to a global rethink on hiring policies that focus too much on ...
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
A parent/guardian could invest in the name of the child and operate it until they turn 18
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
On the occasion of World Philosophy Day, a toast to an ancient school of thought that sees the universe as one
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
It might be immensely fulfilling for writers to revisit literary landscapes and themes. Some, however, find ...
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...