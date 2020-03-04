Logistics

IntrCity to treble its fleet to 300 buses

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

Additional services aimed at top 8-10 cities

IntrCity, the bus service arm of RailYatri, plans to increase its fleet to 300 buses from the present 100 buses.

The travel solutions firm, which has raised ₹100 crore in Series - B Plus, plans to take the fleet to 2,000 buses over the next three years.

The funding round was led by Infosys Co-founder, Nandan Nilekani. The firm hopes to close financial year 2019-20 with a turnover of ₹70 crore. “We did a turnover of ₹25 crore last year,” Swapnil Tripathi, Chief Business Officer, Intercity by RailYatri, has said.

Manish Rathi, Chief Executive Officer, said the additional bus services would be in the top 8-10 cities. Manish is in the city in connection with the launch of the IntrCity SmartBus Lounge, a furnished waiting room, here on Wednesday.

“There’s a huge demand from passengers seeking the convenience and comfort that they experience in trains,” he said.

“We are targeting to penetrate 22-23 micro markets (cities) as we expand our services in the next three years,” he said.

