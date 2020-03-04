IntrCity to treble its fleet to 300 buses

IntrCity, the bus service arm of RailYatri, plans to increase its fleet to 300 buses from the present 100 buses.

The travel solutions firm, which has raised ₹100 crore in Series - B Plus, plans to take the fleet to 2,000 buses over the next three years.

The funding round was led by Infosys Co-founder, Nandan Nilekani. The firm hopes to close financial year 2019-20 with a turnover of ₹70 crore. “We did a turnover of ₹25 crore last year,” Swapnil Tripathi, Chief Business Officer, Intercity by RailYatri, has said.

Manish Rathi, Chief Executive Officer, said the additional bus services would be in the top 8-10 cities. Manish is in the city in connection with the launch of the IntrCity SmartBus Lounge, a furnished waiting room, here on Wednesday.

“There’s a huge demand from passengers seeking the convenience and comfort that they experience in trains,” he said.

“We are targeting to penetrate 22-23 micro markets (cities) as we expand our services in the next three years,” he said.