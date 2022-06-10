Iraqi Airways goes live on Ramco aviation suite

The Chennai-based aviation software provider Ramco Systems on Thursday said it has successfully gone live at Iraqi Airways, with its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9, thereby digitalising all its core business processes. Ramco’s digital platform offers Iraqi Airways a real-time data availability ensuring 100 per cent aircraft airworthiness on the release.

With modules for maintenance, supply chain, and flight operations bundled with Core HR, the Ramco Aviation Software automates all business processes at Iraqi Airways. The solution will also automate regulatory reports, says a release.

Hayder Qahtan, Technical Director of Iraqi Airways, said, “as the airline industry witnesses permanent fundamental changes, we at Iraqi Airways are excited to have embarked on our tech transformation journey with Ramco. The software’s user-friendliness bundled with intuitive features together with a qualified and experienced team, we look forward to reaching greater heights.”

According to Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Customer Officer – Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, “The future of the aviation industry is going high tech post pandemic. It is during these times that Ramco is supporting airline operators like Iraqi Airways with a comprehensive and enhanced platform with latest tech tools to transform businesses. We are happy to offer the company a platform that will give them a technological edge over their competitors.”