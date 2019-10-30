ISB, Railways extend collaboration

Indian School of Business (ISB) and Ministry of Railways - Railway Board extended their ongoing collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“It is important for the Railway officials to comprehend the nuances of managing the future transformations, and it is here that ISB could offer appropriate learning interventions, develop thought leadership, and initiate research programmes,’’ Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB said in a release.

Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board said: This strategic partnership will allow Indian Railways to build leadership talent in a rapidly changing competitive environment. The MoU will also facilitate research in areas of importance to the Railways and make the Railways an innovation and technology driven future-ready organisation.”

Through its Centre for Executive Education (CEE), ISB has been training the Indian Railway officers for their mid-career training requirements.

To further strengthen its collaboration, the Railway Board and ISB will also jointly conduct research in areas of mutual interest and develop case studies. ISB will initiate an ‘Executive in Residence’ programme and involve senior executives of Indian Railways to participate.

Select ISB Faculty will be made available to advise the Railway Board in areas of mutual interest,according to the release.