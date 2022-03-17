ixigo to set up unified ticketing solution for APSRTC

ixigo has entered into a master service agreement with Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to set up, design, configure and maintain a Unified Ticketing Solution (UTS) for its cloud platform.

“The comprehensive ticket booking system will aid APSRTC to bring all aspects of ticketing, reservation, tracking and complaints about its intra-city and inter-city buses under one umbrella,” an ixigo statement said.

The company will implement this project through its arm AbhiBus.

The new solution would include unified cashless payments, advance online ticket booking, online bus passes, online courier and parcel booking, a live bus tracking and passenger information system, and a central command station, according to Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, Chief Executive Officer of AbhiBus.