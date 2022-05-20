Jet Airways gets air operator certificate from DGCA

New Delhi, May 20 India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted Jet Airways – under its new owners, the Jalan – Kalrock consortium - the air operator certificate (AOC), thereby allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

The airline is expected to resume operations in the July-September period.

With this, Jet Airways will be the first Indian carrier to revive operations under the country’s insolvency and bankruptcy law.

Flights (under the previous Naresh Goyal management) were grounded in April 2019 when the company went bankrupt.

“The Air Operator Permit (AOP) for Jet Airways was granted today,” Arun Kumar, DG – DGCA said on Friday.

The grant of the AOC was the final step in a comprehensive regulatory and compliance process involving several procedural checks for the airline’s operational readiness.

Proving flights

Jet Airways had on May 17 successfully completed all its “proving flights” – a part of DGCA’s process for the induction of a new aircraft type into the airline’s fleet.

Proving flights were carried out in two phases – on May 15 (Sunday) along the Delhi – Mumbai – Delhi route; and on May 17 (Tuesday) on the Delhi - Hyderabad – Delhi route. In all there were five landings and 10-odd hours of flying for the airline.

In a statement, the the Jalan Kalrock consortium said it has fulfilled all the conditions precedent under their NCLT approved Resolution Plan. The revalidation of AOC enables Jet Airways to resume its scheduled commercial operations in India.

The airlines, and its owners, have already obtained the necessary security clearances from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Today marks a new dawn for not just Jet Airways, but also for the Indian aviation industry. We are now at the brink of creating history,” Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Member of the Jalan – Kalrock consortium, said.

Aircraft and fleet plan, network, product and customer value proposition, loyalty program, and other details are likely to be unveiled in a phased manner over the coming weeks. Additional senior management appointments will be unveiled next week, and hiring for operational roles will also now commence with former Jet Airways staff getting a preference.

The airlines will reportedly start operations on select routes and slowly ramp up presence and also target long-haul routes in the future, said sources.