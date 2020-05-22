Karnataka working on quarantine procedures for domestic air travellers

Karnataka Government faces a tough situation with the Centre deciding to allow airlines to operate. The Bengaluru airport is the third busiest airport in the country and as volumes pick up over a period of time, the State government believes that with strict quarantine measures suggested by the Airport Authority of India can hamper the city’s competitiveness in attracting investment or ease of doing business.

The capital city Bengaluru has the bulk of IT/ITES and BT companies.

The question before the State government is how to implement quarantine measures for various categories of air travellers to the city – business travellers who visit the city for a day or two and others who visit their children or few who travel to/ return from their home town.

S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister during his daily Covid-19 briefing said “A detailed discussion took place under the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and all possible scenarios were discussed. A suitable decision is expected to be out tonight or tomorrow morning.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar visited Bidadi and Harohalli industrial areas to observe measures taken for Coronavirus from spreading.

The minister interacted with Toyota Kirlosker Motors and few companies in Harohalli industrial area. Industries have been reopened amid the Coronavirus outbreak. In this regard, it is important that the health of workers are taken care of by following necessary protocols, he said.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has urged those citizens undergoing Corona testing to provide their own mobile number. Seeing a lot of people providing false numbers during Covid testing. The minister said this would mislead the administration besides creating lot of confusions.

The Minister on using Arogya Setu App, he said “it is compulsory for all those who undergo testing for Corona. It is also mandatory to provide their own mobile number during testing. It will not be possible for the administration to send test results and other safety information to the correct person, if you give false mobile numbers. Also, the real time information provided by the Arogya Setu App will not be available for the person tested. Therefore, it is mandatory to provide the same mobile number which is in use. There have been evidences that people have given their relatives number during Corona testing misleading the administration, those things should not be repeated.”

New cases

A total of 138 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Friday. The majority of the cases ie 116 were from inter-state travel with history to Maharastra, Telangana, Jharkand and Delhi.

The total number of cases in the state stand at 1,743. Today Chikkaballapura reported the hihgest number of cases at 47, followed by Hassan 14, Raichur 10, Bidar 9, Mandya 8, Bengaluru urban and Chikamagaluru – each.

As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, state 42 deaths (includes non-covid), 597 discharges and 19 in ICU.