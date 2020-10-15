Kisan Rail: Govt extends 50% freight subsidy on notified fruits and vegetables

Railways Ministry and Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) have joined hands to extend 50 per cent subsidy on rail freight for transportation of notified fruits and vegetables through ‘ Kisan Rail’. This is expected to support and incentivise farmers to use the services of Kisan Rail.

The necessary funds for the 50 per cent subsidy—provided under ‘ Operation Greens —TOP to Total’ scheme of MoFPI—will be handled directly by MoFPI to the Ministry of Railways, an official release said.

This subsidy has become applicable to Kisan Rail trains with effect from 14.10.2020.

Eligible Items under subsidy include Fruits- Mango, Banana, Guava, Kiwi, Litchi, Papaya, Mousambi, Orange, Kinnow, Lime, Lemon, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Jackfruit, Apple, Almond, Aonla, Passion fruit and Pear;

Vegetables - French beans, Bitter Gourd, Brinjal, Capsicum, Carrot, Cauliflower, Chillies (Green), Okra, Cucumber, Peas, Garlic, Onion, Potato and Tomato.

Any other fruit/vegetable can be added in future based on a recommendation by the Ministry of Agriculture or State Government, an official release said.

Game changer

Kisan Rail ensures agro-products reach from one corner to another corner of the country in quick time by faster transportation benefitting both the farmers and the consumers. The Kisan Rail catering to the requirements of small farmers and small traders is proving to be not only a game-changer but also a life changer as it fulfils the endeavour of increasing the income of farmers.

Kisan Rail is undoubtedly changing the lives of farmers with the assurance of better price with faster & cheaper transportation, providing seamless supply chain, preventing the destruction of perishable farm produce thereby opening up the scope to increase the income of farmers.

Kisan rail status

The first Kisan Rail, ex Devlali (Nashik, Maharashtra) to Danapur (Patna, Bihar), was inaugurated on August 7 – as a weekly train. Subsequently, on popular demand, the train has been extended to Muzaffarpur (Bihar), and has also been made bi-weekly. In addition, link coaches – from Sangla and Pune – have also been introduced which joins this Kisan Rail at Manmad.

Second Kisan Rail – from Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) to Adarsh Nagar Delhi – was inaugurated on September 9 as a weekly train.

Third Kisan Rail – from Bengaluru (Karnataka) to Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) – was inaugurated on September 9 as a weekly train.

Fourth Kisan Rail – from Nagpur & Warud Orange City (Maharashtra) to Adarsh Nagar Delhi – was inaugurated on October 14 this year.

Indian Railways is continuously making efforts to move the agro products through freight trains. Even during the lockdown, the freight trains of Indian Railways were moving to ensure a continuous supply of essential commodities so that no part in the country should face any hardship. There has been significant improvement in the loading of crops like wheat, pulses, fruits, vegetables with more rakes.