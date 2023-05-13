K&R Rail Engineering said in a statement that it had received an order from JK Cement Limited for the design and survey of a railway siding project at Muddapur in Bagalkot District of Karnataka, valued at more than ₹300 crore.

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. (formerly known as Axis Rail India Ltd.), was founded in 1998 and caters to transportation and bulk logistics of goods & materials through the Indian Railway networks. The company provides services to steel, aluminium, thermal & captive power, major ports and cement factories.