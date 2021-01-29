KTR inaugurates logistics park

Content creators mean business
Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday inaugurated a HMDA Truck Dock Logistics Park at Batasingaram near Hyderabad and indicated at State’s plans to set up more such parks aimed at boosting the logistics sector.
The Batasingaram logistics park has been jointly developed by HMDA and Truck Dock in a PPP mode in about 40 acres with an investment of ₹ 40 crore. This logistics park provides facilities such as warehouses (2 lakh sq ft), parking for 500 trucks, cold storage for 10,000 tonnes, dormitory for 200 persons, restaurants, office space, fuel stations, primary health centre, and automobile service centre.
After inaugural, the Minister stated the State government has initiated various measures to ensure the city grows in all directions.
The Minister highlighted that various organisations/agencies have been placing Hyderabad on top of the charts in Infrastructure sector and office space absorption metrics.
“Through progressive policies such as TS iPASS, Telangana Government succeeded in attracting more that 14,000 industries to the state. All approvals are being given to the industries within 15 days,” he added.
This logistics park seeks to promote organised movement of goods, reduce multi-axle vehicle movement in Hyderabad city and its surroundings.
Under phase-I, HMDA has taken up the development of Logistics Parks at Batasingaram and Mangalpally on Public Private Partnership mode to provide infrastructure facilities for meeting the increasing demand for logistics.
The Logistics Park at Mangalpally will come up on 22 acres with an outlay of ₹ 25 crore.
