Laxmi Nivasam Developers has set up Laxmi Logistics Parks in Chittoor, Sadasivpet and Lucknow

This marks the Hyderabad-based developers foray into the warehousing and logistics business. “We are happy to launch Laxmi Logistics Park. With a thought of making a common man as an owner in our company, we have started offering monthly rental incomes. Our properties are lavish and affordable,’‘ Rajendra Prasad Samundarpally, Chairman and Founder of Laxmi Nivasam Developers told newspersons here on Tuesday.

Laxmi Logistics Park will be constructing 6.75 lakh sq. ft warehousing space across 30 acres with ₹150 crore investment and is expected to create 1,200 jobs.

Laxmi Logistics Park is expected to be the one stop solution for all top companies like Flipkart, Amazon, P&G etc., all over India.

The company has provided an option for investors who are looking for passive income. It offers 8-12 per cent monthly rental yield as return on investment (RoI) on purchase of 40-sq-yard land in the logistics park at an investment of ₹5.24 lakh.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit