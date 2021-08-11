Lifting of Covid lockdown, Kerala houseboats get set for cruise across the backwaters

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
With the easing of Covid lockdown, Kerala's houseboat industry has geared up to woo travellers in the ensuing festival season for a cruise across the Vembanad backwaters.
VC Zacharia, former president of Kerala Houseboat Owners Federation, said that enquiries have come into individual operators from mainly local tourists. The houseboat sector is pinning hopes on the North Indian visitors ahead of the Onam festival season since Covid cases across the country have shown a declining trend and many sectors have opened up.
Many of the houseboat operators have already slashed rates and offer discounts to attract customers. The houseboat industry is expecting customers mainly from North India, while the travel plans of overseas guests will depend on the resumption of international flight operations, he said.
“We are ready to operate houseboats by observing all Covid protocols ranging from temperature checks at the entrance and wearing masks to sanitising both guests and the boat. Houseboats are considered as the safest holidaying space during pandemic times for customers in view of the limited seating facility that doesn't allow for crowding,” a boat owner said.
Industry sources pointed out that there are more than 1,000 houseboats in Alappuzha region alone and the pandemic has forced them to drop anchors for nearly six months in 2020. When the sector was reopened in October 2020, the business was dull with lower footfalls. Later, the second Covid wave dampened the prospects following a State-wide lockdown.
Jose Dominic, Founder, CGH Earth, told BusinessLine that a new normal is going to emerge in the post-Covid times and the State should take advantage of it through responsible tourism initiatives. Kerala, he said, has relied on the brand “Gods Own Country” for too long now. It should look to introduce a version II of the brand by resetting and re-energising tourism destinations offering a clean, green and healthy environment. “It is clear that Covid is going to stay here and we should learn to live with it,” he said.
There is going to be a lot of pent-up demand or revenge demand from people who were confined to their homes in the pandemic period. According to him, Covid has opened up a new disruptive innovation in the manner in which we travel to several destinations. This encompasses neighbourhood travel because of the fear to travel long distances, a new sightseeing concept and homestead farm travel, among others. Stakeholders in the sector must realise the new opportunity offered in the pandemic times and it is up to the government to extend all support for the survival and revival of the tourism industry, he added.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...