Logistics firm Trackon launches global operations from India

Homegrown logistics and supply chain firm Trackon Couriers Pvt Ltd has announced its plans to expand its operations by entering the global markets.

The Delhi-headquartered logistics company plans to launch its services from India to almost 69 countries.

Founded by PK Anand, Dinesh Rautela, PK Singh and YK Dabas in 2004, with initial operations limited to Delhi and Mumbai, the company currently serves 5,600 pin codes across the country with plans to expand its services to 10,000 pin codes over the next couple of years.

“With the launch of the international product, we want to transform Trackon into a global logistics company and become one of the most preferred logistics service providers. We are also looking at a strategic alliance where some of the mid-level logistics companies will deliver the shipments abroad for Trackon and we deliver their inbound shipments across the country by leveraging our well-established network,” the company’s Chairman and MD PK Anand said.

Trackon is on a digital transformation journey. It plans on using consolidators that have their own delivery network.

Rajesh Kapase, the newly appointed chief executive officer at Trackon said, “We are looking at end-to-end tech integration with all the consolidators and the partners coming on board for our International expansion. We are committed to enhancing customer experience by delivering the committed service, which would also help us create better visibility for our internal business users, customers and business associates in different tech platforms such as Customer Portal & Consumer mobile app.”

Over the next three years, the company is aiming to add a minimum of ₹100 crore on the topline.