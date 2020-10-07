L&T, IRB, GMR, BHEL, IRCTC among players interested in running private trains

Mi Watch Revolve: Long battery life for the active
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, IRB Infrastructure Developers, GMR Highways, BHEL and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation are among the companies that have expressed interest in running passenger train services.
Spain’s Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarrriles has also responded to the Railway Ministry’s Request for Qualifications (RFQ).
An official statement said that the RFQ was for private participation in operation of passenger train services over 12 clusters comprising 140 Origin Destination pairs of routes through introduction of 151 modern trains to increase high quality trains operated on the network.
In all 120 applications have been received for the 12 clusters, from 15 firms.
This is the first major initiative of attracting private investment for running passenger trains on the Indian Railway Network. The project is expected to entail private sector investment of about ₹30,000 crore, the statement said.
The private entities for undertaking the project would be selected through a transparent two-stage competitive bidding process comprising of Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP). The RFQ for 12 clusters were published on July 1, 2020.
The RFP documents will be made available to the qualified applicants by November 2020. The Railway Ministry has targeted to award all the clusters by February 2021, the statement added.
The Mumbai 2 and Delhi 2 clusters attracted the highest interest with 12 RFQs each. The Bengaluru cluster comes second with 11 companies showing interest.
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
After a decade of underperformance, value stocks are beginning to pick up
The fund will take a sector-agnostic approach with a bottom-up stock-selection style
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...