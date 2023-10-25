The number of weekly flights from Mangaluru International Airport will go up from the existing 136 to 172 during the winter schedule. Winter schedule will begin on October 29 and will be in force till March 30, 2024.

As on date, the airport is handling 136 flights a week on both domestic and international sectors. This will increase to 138 flights on October 29; 145 on November 3; 158 on November 6; and 172 flights on November 15.

Additional flights

IndiGo’s operation to Chennai with ATR aircraft will receive a boost with additional flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, in addition to its existing daily flight. The first additional flight will start operation from October 29.

IndiGo will add a fourth daily flight to Mumbai starting November 3 and augment it to five flights every second and fourth Saturday.

There will be no change in IndiGo’s operations to Bengaluru (five daily flights), Hyderabad (two daily flights) and Delhi (one daily flight). IndiGo’s operation to Pune will be three flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday).

SpiceJet will introduce two daily flights to Bengaluru starting November 6, except on Tuesday, using a 78-seater Bombardier aircraft. On Tuesday, the airline will operate only one flight.

Air India Express will start its domestic run from Mangaluru with two daily flights to Bengaluru starting November 15. The second daily flight on its inbound run will operate on the Kannur-Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector and on the outbound it will run from the Mangaluru-Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram sector.

In the winter schedule, the daily flights to Bengaluru will rise to nine from the current five and Mumbai to six (seven every second/fourth Saturday) from the current five flights.

