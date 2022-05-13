Ministry to examine issue of airlines charging extra for physical boarding passes: Scindia

New Delhi, May 13 Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday said, the Ministry would “examine as soon as possible” the issue of passengers being charged additionally if they asked for a physical copy of their boarding passes.

The Minister was responding to a complaint raised by a passenger. who was charged extra by an airline for a boarding card at the check-in counter.

The matter was subsequently brought to the notice of the Minister as other users tagged him on micro-blogging site Twitter.

“Will examine this as soon as possible,” Scindia tweeted in a response.