It was a bumper Diwali for Mumbai airport as the Adani Group-run airport handled a record 1,032 flights, marking its highest single day aircraft movements on Saturday.

The airport’s previous record was 1,004 movements on December 9, 2018. This was surpassed on Saturday due to an increase in charter and cargo flights. While scheduled airlines operated 946 flights on Saturday (departure plus arrivals), charter and cargo movements in Mumbai were 38 and 44 respectively. Additionally, there were four ferry flights.

Unlike many global airports which have parallel runways, Mumbai has two intersecting runways. As a result, only one of the runway is in operation at Mumbai at any given time.

Delhi airport, which is the busiest in the country, has four runways. Currently, it’s three operational runways handle around 1,350 flights daily. Bengaluru airport, which is the third busiest, sees around 650 flights daily.

Between November 11-13, Mumbai airport handled 5,16,562 passengers travelling on 2,894 flights. Delhi handled 519,580 passengers and 3,445 flights in these three days.

Top domestic destinations for travel from Mumbai included Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, while the top international destinations included Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore, as stated by Mumbai International Airport Limited on Wednesday.