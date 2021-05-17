Mumbai airport suspends operations from 1100-1400 hrs

As a precautionary measure against the cyclone Tauktae, Mumbai International Airport is closing down all flight operations from 1100 am to 2 pm on Monday.

According to weather reports, the cyclone is likely to hit parts of Maharashtra on Monday (May 17. In this regard, a Mumbai airport spokesperson said: "With the approach of the impending Cyclone Tauktae, C (CSMIA) is closing down all flight operations from 1100-1400 hrs on May 17, 2021 as a precaution. The airport has so far witnessed one diversion."

On Sunday, Goa airport had suspended its operations completely in light of the cyclone. The cyclone is likely to hit Gujarat today (May 17).