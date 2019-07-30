Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project gets infra status

The Maharashtra State Cabinet on Tuesday declared that the Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project has been accorded the infrastructure status. Using the hyperloop technology, Wakad area in Pune would be connected with BKC in suburban Mumbai. The passenger trip is expected to be completed in 25 minutes.

Hyperloop is a new mode of transportation that moves freight and people. Passengers or cargo are loaded into the hyperloop vehicle and accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The vehicle floats above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag. The systems will be built on columns or tunnelled below ground to avoid dangerous crossings and other obstacles.

Hyperloop has partnered with DP World and INC Group. The lead manager for Hyperloop is Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority.