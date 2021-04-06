Mundra pips JNPT to become India’s biggest container port

Mundra Port, India’s biggest commercial port by volumes, has overtaken state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to become the country’s largest container gateway by handling 5.65 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in FY21, posting a growth of 18 per cent compared to last year.

JNPT handled 4.676 million TEUs in FY21.

Overall, Mundra port handled 144.4 million tonnes (mt) of cargo in FY21, clocking a growth of 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Mundra is the flagship port of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s biggest private port operator.

The 12 ports/terminals run by APSEZ handled a combined 247 mt of cargo in FY21, registering a growth of 11 per cent on a year-on-year basis, APSEZ said in a statement.

In the container segment, APSEZ handled 7.22 million TEUs in FY21, registering a growth of 16 per cent on a year-on-year basis. APSEZ now holds a market share of 41 per cent in containers pan India.

The west coast ports of APSEZ (Mundra and Hazira) handled 6.32 million TEUs in FY21. The container market share of western ports of APSEZ has increased to 48 per cent in FY21.

In FY21, APSEZ operated more than 5,000 rake movements across various ports and the hinterland of India. Further, APSEZ’s ports and logistics business generated Rs5,900 crore as freight revenue for Indian Railways.