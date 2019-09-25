NCLT directs Jet Airways' Committee of Creditors to disperse interim funding within 15 days

The Mumbai Bench of NCLT on Wednesday directed Jet Airways' Committee of Creditors (CoC) to disperse interim funding within 15 days. The Resolution Professional had filed a miscellaneous application appealing for interim funding of Rs 63 crore.

The court was informed that so far only State Bank of India, which is the lead lender to the airline had given Rs 10 crore . The bench was further informed that approximately Rs 26 core had been sanctioned by other banks but nothing had been transferred so far.

In the said matter, the Bench passed an order directing the CoC to sanction and transfer funds within 15 days.