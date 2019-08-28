NCLT to hear Jet Airways insolvency case on August 28

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
NCLT's Mumbai bench will hear Jet Airways insolvency case on August on August 28.
Along with the main case of State Bank of India versus Jet Airways, the bench will hear two other applications filed on behalf of Lucky Star, the licensor of Siroya Centre, the headquarters of Jet Airways and HDFC, to whom the BKC property has been mortgaged.
The owners of Siroya Centre wanted Jet Airways to be evicted out of the said property on account of non payment of dues and the completion of lease period.
According to a source, "the RP has agreed to their terms but they too need to agree to their terms as well. They have have to refund the deposit. They will have to give another office at Star Hub which is in the same vicinity."
The court will also be updated on decisions made during the Committee of Creditors meeting on Monday.
The CoC of Jet Airways had decided to extend the deadline to receive expressions of interest (EoIs) for acquiring the airline to August 31. This had to be done to accommodate a potential EoI from South America’s Synergy Group.
The court had admitted the case on June 20. The bench had directed that since the matter was of national interest the Resolution Professional should look at finding the resolution within 90 days. Usually, the deadline to find a resolution is 180 days.
According to sources, "it's highly unlikely that they will be able to meet the directions."
The last date to submit the EoIs was August 10. Panama-based investment firm Avantulo Group, and Russian fund Treasury RA Creator were in the race for the airline.
However, Avantulo Group did not make it to the short-list. RA Creator has not signed a non-disclosure agreement so far although it has submitted documents which were asked for by Ashish Chhawchharia, the RP.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
NSE and BSE’s entry hasn’t altered the market share of existing players in commodity derivatives
MCX Crude (₹3,863)The MCX Crude September future contract consolidated between ₹3,935 and ₹4,080 during the ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock gained ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...