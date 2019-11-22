New Mangalore Port users seek better road, rail connectivity

The art of staying happy and fit
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Stakeholders from the logistics sector have stressed the need to improve connectivity to New Mangalore Port at the ‘Karnataka Ports, Shipping and Logistics Summit’ in Mangaluru. The summit was jointly organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations and India Sea Trade on Friday.
Participating in the business session on ‘Cargo owners’ perspective on reshaping ports and logistics infrastructure’, Shekara Pujari, President of the Association of New Mangalore Port Stevedores, said the condition of the road connecting New Mangalore Port to Bengaluru is poor. Highlighting the poor road conditions on Shiradi Ghat stretch that connects Mangaluru with Bengaluru, he said it affects the movement of cargo between the Port and the hinterland.
Referring to the rail connectivity, he said the railway connectivity remains shut for a longer period of time during monsoon.
Urging the need to speed up the railway line project linking Hubballi and Ankola, he said such a connectivity will help connect the port to places in northern Karnataka such as Dharwad and Belagavi. It will be a cost-effective route for the export-import trade from that part of the hinterland.
Ravish Kamat, Chairman of Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL), said that Mangaluru region contributes around 8 per cent to the export of value-added manufactured plastic goods from Karnataka. A major chunk of exporters from Bengaluru and surrounding regions send their cargo to Chennai and Kochi ports because of better connectivity and lower costs, he said.
Ananthatam S, Head (Commercial and Logistics) of Tata Coffee Ltd, said that any exporter or importer would prefer good infrastructure, ease of operation, cost effectiveness, and proximity to the port and connectivity. He said nearly 20 per cent of his company’s exports are through NMPT. Stressing the need for improvement in infrastructure, Devakinandan, Senior Vice-President, JSW Infrastructure, said his company brings a major chunk of its cargo in cape-size vessel. That requires a deep-draft. However, he said, he did not see any port that can handle this kind of ships.
Dhruv Gadh, Director of PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd, moderated the session.
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...