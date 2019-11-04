NMPT offers helicopter facility for cruise passengers to visit tourist destinations

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
To boost cruise tourism in coastal Karnataka, New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) has introduced a helicopter service for cruise passengers.
AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPT, addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Monday on the sidelines of the arrival of the first cruise vessel of the season, Aida Vita, with 1,154 passengers and 407 crew-members from Europe, said that the introduction of helicopter services from the port to the nearby tourist destinations was the main attraction on Monday.
Stating that this facility is bound to find favour with foreign tourists, he said Karnataka’s tourist spots will get footfalls once the connectivity through helicopter service clicks.
NMPT is facilitating helicopter connectivity to locations such as Bekal Fort in northern Kerala, and tourist destinations in Chikmagaluru. As a part of this effort, the port authorities have earmarked a small piece of land. Copter operators having statutory clearances from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation have been allowed to run the service. “The first service starts today,” he said.
On Monday, Chipsan Aviation Pvt Ltd stationed its seven-seater helicopter at the New Mangalore Port for the benefit of cruise passengers visiting the port.
Ramana said 16 passengers from the next cruise vessel, which is expected to call at the port on November 12, have pre-booked the helicopter services.
The Chairman said that NMPT has got confirmation of 24 cruise vessels docking this season. (the cruise season lasts from November to April). As many as 26 cruise vessels had called at New Mangalore Port in the last cruise season.
He said NMPT plans to develop a dedicated gate for cruise passengers, and a transport hub outside the port.
Speaking on the contribution of cruise tourism to the local economy, he said on an average a foreign cruise passenger spends around $100 during a visit to the city. This helps local artisans, village industry and vendors. The visit of each cruise vessel can create at least 500 indirect jobs in the form of vehicle drivers, tour guides, etc. He said NMPT berths cruise vessels on priority basis.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Unless price moves out of the current range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism