No change in rules for booking train tickets for children: Railways

The Railway Ministry has clarified that no changes have been introduced for booking tickets of children travelling in trains.

“On the demand of the passengers, an option has been given to buy a ticket for their child under five years old. And if they don’t want a separate berth, then it is free, like it used to be earlier,” it said in a statement.

The Ministry of Railways had in March 2020 issued a circular stating that children under five years of age shall be carried free. It further said, a separate berth or seat shall not be given.

“Therefore, purchase of any ticket is not required,if separate berth is not claimed,” it said, adding that if the berth is sought on voluntary basis for the children below five, then full adult fare will be charged.