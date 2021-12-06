No major impact of Omicron on air travel in India: ICICI Securities

There has not been any major impact of Omicron on air travel in India so far, according to ICICI Securities.

The research firm on Monday said that average daily passenger traffic is seeing signs of recovery. The number of weekly average daily fliers stood at 3,57,000 in the week ended December 4, compared to 3,74,000 in the previous week.

The average number of daily departures increased marginally to 2,762 from 2,755 in the previous week, and the number of fliers per departure fell to 129 from 136.