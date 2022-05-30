Norwegian ambassador visits Cochin Shipyard 

The Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund and the Innovation Norway team visited Cochin Shipyard Limited on Monday. The Ambassador also took a round of the shipyard.

Frydenlund held discussions with Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director, CSL who explained the ongoing projects. CSL has a long history of association with Norwegian clients and maritime companies. The yard has delivered around 35 vessels in the past 20 years with technology partners from Norway. Potential collaboration in new and emerging technologies on the shipping front was discussed during the meeting.

A detailed presentation on CSL’s plans into the green shipping front was made to the Ambassador and the Norwegian contingent. The Ambassador also visited the Kochi Water Metro hybrid electric ferries which are under construction.

The CSL is currently building two Autonomous Electric Zero Emission vessels for Norwegian company ASKO Maritime. This project is partially funded by the Norwegian Government aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjords. These vessels will be managed by Massterly AS, a joint venture between Kongsberg, the world leader in autonomous technology and Wilhelmsen, one of the largest maritime shipping companies.

The 67-metre long vessels will be delivered as a Full-Electric Transport Ferries powered by an 1846 kWh capacity battery. After commissioning of autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, these vessels will operate as a fully autonomous ferries of ASKO transporting 16 fully loaded Standard EU trailers in one go, across the fjords.

The vessels being built at CSL are designed by Naval Dynamics, Norway using Kongsberg Maritime systems, with detailed engineering carried out by CSL. They will be built under DNV GL Classification and flagged in Norway, under the rule regulations of the Norwegian Maritime Authority. Once in operation, these vessels will create a new benchmark for the merchant shipping world in the field of Autonomous Vessels with Zero Carbon Emission.