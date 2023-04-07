Four infrastructure projects proposed by the Ministry of Railways were examined and recommended by the Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti in its latest meeting, per a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The recommended projects include construction of a broad-gauge double line between Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur in Rajasthan spanning 131 km, a new broad-gauge lines, one between Anand Nagar Ghughuli via Maharajganj in UP spanning 53 km, another one between Junagarh to Nabarangpur station in Odisha spanning 116 km and provision of automatic block signaling on freight dense high utilisation network on Western Railway.

“These projects will be developed in tandem with the PM GatiShakti principles using the integrated and holistic approach. These projects will also provide multimodal connectivity, seamless movement of goods and passengers as well as increase logistics efficiency across the count,” the statement said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the DPIIT, Department of Telecommunications and the Ministries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Railways, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Civil Aviation, Power, Road Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas and New and Renewable Energy

