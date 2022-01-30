NTPC requests Railways to rename rail tests amid protest by students

New Delhi, Jan 30 India’s largest power producer NTPC has written to the Railways to consider renaming its Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) tests organised by the Railway Recruitment Board due to the abbreviation of the test sounding same.

Following large-scale protests over certain alleged irregularities in its screening process in the NTPC-RRB examination, the government has already appointed a high level committee to look into lapses, if any. While reporting for the violence, media widely used the term ‘NTPC’ to refer to the controversial test as commonly referred to by job aspirants.

“This is with reference to the recent protest in some parts of the country with respect to Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC RRB) exam of Indian Railways,” according to the letter from NTPC (the power corporation).

“While we are confident that the Railways is taking all necessary steps to address the situation, we just wish to bring to your notice that NTPC Limited has inadvertently been caught in the crossfire. The media has been using the abbreviated form NTPC, which gives the impression that the exams are linked to India’s largest power producer,” the letter said. The company also pointed out that such unrelated reference is also hurting its reputation.

“We would therefore urge you to kindly rename these exams so that no confusion is created in future,” the power producer said.