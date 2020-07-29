NTPC Simhadri develops rail cycle

Inspired by the innovative "Rail Cycle" developed by NW Railways, the Fuel Transportation team of NTPC Simhadri plant near Visakhapatnam has come up with a similar one, prepared inhouse.

The rail cycle was inaugurated by Sudarshan Babu, ED Simhadri, today.

This bicycle is a light weight structure and is helpful for reaching at emergent locations at tracks like bridge approaches, location of bank slips, and raincuts which are not approachable by road, specially during monsoon season.

It will also be useful for patrolling of the track in closed sections or sections with low traffic due to Covid-19 for safety and security of track.

With the help of this rail-bicycle the beat of patrolmen can be increased thus helps in saving manpower. This cheap and economical bicycle would be very beneficial in saving time, saving manpower and in reducing efforts of the trackman, according to a NTPC statement.