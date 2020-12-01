Om Logistics invests ₹125 crore at Chakan

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Leading one-stop logistics solution company, OM Logistics Ltd, has invested ₹125 crore in a new warehousing facility in Pune’s Chakan.
OM Logistics, a premier 360-degree service provider in the logistics industry is all set to expand its warehousing facility. In line with the company’s vision, the upcoming and actively unfolding industrial hub of Chakan will serve as an ideal location through which the company hopes to serve all industries with logistics solutions.
With an investment totalling ₹125 crore, the new warehousing facility sprawls across 23 acres and is situated near the main highway with proposed warehousing capacity of 3,50,000 sq ft. During Phase 1 of construction, 1,50,000 sq ft of the warehousing park has already been built, while Phase 2, aiming for another 2,00,000 sq ft, is proposed to be completed soon.
Raghav Singhal, Director, Om Logistics, said in a statement, “We are already equipped with advanced warehouse technology system and latest software that spans across 20 million sq ft pan India. With the growing facilities, we are currently servicing over 19,000 pincodes and more than 1,500 locations throughout the country”.
He added, “As the need for logistics and supply chain management grows, we want to enable companies to grow to their full potential, for which, we are looking forward to expanding our base to many more locations in the near future.”
Akash Bansal, Marketing Head, OM Logistics, said, “With this project, we are looking forward to expanding our warehousing footprints. Along with being a big achievement for OM Logistics, it will aid in catering to the dynamic needs of all the neighbouring industries and clients with logistics and transhipment requirements, in-turn helping us serve them better.”
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
The stock of Greaves Cotton gained 9.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Friday, surpassing a ...
₹1440 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1427141014501465 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The Commonwealth of Cricket documents an ardent fan’s lifelong engagement with the game
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...