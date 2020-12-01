Om Logistics invests ₹125 crore at Chakan

Leading one-stop logistics solution company, OM Logistics Ltd, has invested ₹125 crore in a new warehousing facility in Pune’s Chakan.

OM Logistics, a premier 360-degree service provider in the logistics industry is all set to expand its warehousing facility. In line with the company’s vision, the upcoming and actively unfolding industrial hub of Chakan will serve as an ideal location through which the company hopes to serve all industries with logistics solutions.

With an investment totalling ₹125 crore, the new warehousing facility sprawls across 23 acres and is situated near the main highway with proposed warehousing capacity of 3,50,000 sq ft. During Phase 1 of construction, 1,50,000 sq ft of the warehousing park has already been built, while Phase 2, aiming for another 2,00,000 sq ft, is proposed to be completed soon.

Raghav Singhal, Director, Om Logistics, said in a statement, “We are already equipped with advanced warehouse technology system and latest software that spans across 20 million sq ft pan India. With the growing facilities, we are currently servicing over 19,000 pincodes and more than 1,500 locations throughout the country”.

He added, “As the need for logistics and supply chain management grows, we want to enable companies to grow to their full potential, for which, we are looking forward to expanding our base to many more locations in the near future.”

Akash Bansal, Marketing Head, OM Logistics, said, “With this project, we are looking forward to expanding our warehousing footprints. Along with being a big achievement for OM Logistics, it will aid in catering to the dynamic needs of all the neighbouring industries and clients with logistics and transhipment requirements, in-turn helping us serve them better.”