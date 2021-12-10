Over 10 crore have flown since resumption of domestic flights in May 2020

Since the resumption of domestic air travel in May 2020, Indian airlines have had over 5,09,265 departures and over 5,08,924 arrivals, according to the Airports Authority of India.

According to a Tweet by the AAI, in the past 564 day, Indian carries have seen over 10.74 crore flyers.

"564 days --- 5,09,265 Departures---5,08,924 Arrivals Over 10.74 crore flyers. We feel proud to state that since the resumption of domestic operations in May'20, AAI continues to help you travel in a better and safer environment. Striving to make air travel safer & easier," the AAI said.

While the Indian government is allowing domestic travel, besides air bubbles with select countries, the DGCA has recently said that the lifting of ban on international travel has been further pushed to January 31. Earlier, it was likely to be resumed from December 15.