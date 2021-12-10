Logistics

Over 10 crore have flown since resumption of domestic flights in May 2020

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2021

As per the AAI tweet, in the past 564 days, Indian carriers have seen over 10.74 crore flyers.

Since the resumption of domestic air travel in May 2020, Indian airlines have had over 5,09,265 departures and over 5,08,924 arrivals, according to the Airports Authority of India.

According to a Tweet by the AAI, in the past 564 day, Indian carries have seen over 10.74 crore flyers.

"564 days --- 5,09,265 Departures---5,08,924 Arrivals Over 10.74 crore flyers. We feel proud to state that since the resumption of domestic operations in May'20, AAI continues to help you travel in a better and safer environment. Striving to make air travel safer & easier," the AAI said.

While the Indian government is allowing domestic travel, besides air bubbles with select countries, the DGCA has recently said that the lifting of ban on international travel has been further pushed to January 31. Earlier, it was likely to be resumed from December 15.

Published on December 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

airlines and aviation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like