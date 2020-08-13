Parliament panel likely to discuss ‘private’ trains

The standing committee of Parliament on Railways is likely to take up for discussion the Centre’s move to allow private train operators on about 109 routes. MPs belonging to the Opposition parties and the ruling BJP demanded at a meeting held here on Thursday that it is a serious development and the committee should discuss it.

A member in the panel said since the demand is from both the Opposition and treasury bench, the discussion is likely to happen. He said four members raised the issue in the meeting, which was scheduled to discuss “expansion of rail network.” Senior BJP leader and former Minister Radha Mohan Singh is the chairman of the panel. “Singh did not reject our demand. We hope that he will agree for a discussion on privatisation,” a member in the panel said.

Opposition parties had urged the Centre to withdraw the decision to privatise rail routes.

“Rail is the only lifeline of the poor and the government is taking it away from them. Snatch whatever you want to. But remember -- the people of the country will give a befitting reply,” senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said earlier.