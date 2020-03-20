Logistics

Petro dealers body issues advisory to customers

Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

The All India Petroleum Dealers Association has suggested measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 from petrol pumps. In an advisory to consumers, the association urged them to make only digital payments.

The advisory also suggested that consumers should fill their tanks in one go to minimise the number of visits to retail outlets.

Another suggestion is to keep a safe distance from attendants at retail outlets.

There will also be reduced presence of pump attendants on the day of the Janata Curfew.

