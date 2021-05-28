Pickrr to take orders in 10 languages

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Pickrr, a leading logistics and shipping software for e-commerce businesses, has introduced order processing in over 10 regional languages to support sellers from tier-2 and 3 cities.
The latest feature will empower the new age local business enablers, hyperlocal business aggregators and individual hyperlocal applications to accept order details in their local languages.
It has introduced order processing feature in Hindi, Punjabi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi and Gujarati, without any additional cost. The platform will also make its website and dashboard accessible in over 100 regional languages by the next month.
Rhitiman Majumder, co-Founder and CEO, Pickrr said while eCommerce industry witnessed huge surge during pandemic, sellers from smaller cities saw fall in demand post the second wave of Covid primarily due to language barriers.
Enabling order processing without any language barriers will not only enhance customers experience and additional orders, but also open up new market opportunities.
“We foresee at least 20 per cent of our clients using this feature at some capacity by end of this year,” he added.
