PM flags off driverless metro

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
India is targeting 1,700 km of metro network across the country by 2025, from the 702 km now, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“In 2014, the country had 248 km of metro network …..Now, we have 702 km of network across the country.…this reflects the ease of living of people,” the Prime Minister said here on Monday as he green-flagged the first driverless operations in a 37-km stretch of Delhi Metro.
“About three years back, I had inaugurated the Magenta line of Delhi Metro. Now, I have the opportunity to inaugurate the driverless metro (operations) in the same line. This shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems,” the Prime Minister said.
By operating trains from the remote-operation control centre, India has made it to a list of a select few countries that run metros without a driver controlling the train operations.
Delhi Metro to enter league of driverless train operators
In another move, Modi also inaugurated the use of Rupay debit cards — national common mobility card — in Delhi metro. This is a step forward towards ‘one nation one card’, he said, adding that these cards are already in use in Ahmedabad.
About 1.1 crore Rupay debit card holders across the country can use their cards to make payments in the airport metro line in Delhi now and also use it for the Delhi Metro network from 2022, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh said earlier. Singh added that this is a move towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and cashless systems.
Central Bank of India launches Rupay Select Debit Card
Singh also said that India is moving towards “metro atmanirbharta”. DMRC is looking to develop signalling technology in India. The cost of metro coaches has already dropped to ₹8 crore from ₹12 crore.
