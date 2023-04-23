Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation, India’s first Water Metro in Kochi on April 25.

“This one of its kind projects connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with Kochi city,” a statement issued by the Government said. Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of a conventional metro system. It has strong relevance for cities, such as Kochi, mostly surrounded by backwaters and bordered by the Arabian Sea

In a tweet, Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala’s dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW. Exciting times are ahead for our transport and tourism sectors!”

The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW. Exciting times are ahead for our transport and tourism sectors! pic.twitter.com/IrSD8hqh9l — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 22, 2023

A statement issued by the Prime Minister Office said that Modi government has made a conscious choice to avoid a one-size fits all approach in providing infrastructure and connectivity. A prime example of this approach is seen in the expansion of metro connectivity in the country. As on date, there are 15 Indian cities that have an active metro rail service and an operational metro map. These cities include Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Gurugram, Mumbai, Noida, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Kanpur, and Pune.

Also read: CMRL and Rapido launch women bike taxi for metro riders

The statement also highlighted various forms of mass rapid transit systems:

Kochi Water Metro

Metro Lite: It is a low-cost Mass Rapid Transit System with the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability, and environment friendliness as that of a conventional metro system. It is a low-cost mobility solution for tier-2 cities and smaller cities with Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic of up to 15,000. Metro Lite costs 40% of a conventional metro system. It is being planned in Jammu, Srinagar, and Gorakhpur.

Kochi Water Metro

Metro Neo: It has rubber-tyred electric coaches powered by an overhead traction system running on a road slab with exclusive right of way, with the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability, and environment friendliness as that of a conventional metro system. Metro Neo resembles an electric bus trolley and can cater to a ridership of up to 8,000 Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic. It does not require a standard gauge track. MetroNeo is being planned in Nasik, Maharashtra.

Also read: Govt to amend Metro Act to safeguard metro rail properties from attachment by the courts

Regional Rapid Transit System: For the first time, a Regional Rapid Transit System connecting two cities in NCR (Delhi – Meerut) is being introduced. It is envisaged as a transformational intervention set to revolutionise regional development.