Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off South India’s first Vande Bharat train from Mysuru to Chennai on November 11, said a source.

The trial run of the 5th rake of Vande Bharat Express between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Mysuru via KSR Bengaluru was conducted on Monday.

It was for familiarising by the operating crew with the working of the train set, route, signals, onboard coach maintenance and other safety parameters like level-crossing gates and block working.

The train departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 05.50 hours and reached Mysuru at 12.30 hours with stoppages at Katpadi and KSR Bengaluru. In the return direction, the train departed from Mysuru Junction at 13.05 hours and reached Dr MGR Chennai Central at 19.35 hrs.

The basic fare of the AC Chair Car will be 1.4 times that of Shatabdi’s cost and for Execurive Class, it will be 1.3 times of it.

General Managers of the South Western Railway and Southern Railway, Divisional Railway Managers of Chennai, Bangalore, and Mysore Divisions, other senior officials and staff participated in the trial run, says a release.