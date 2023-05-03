On Tuesday, Go First filed for insolvency. It alleged that Pratt and Whitney’s inability to deliver spare engines led to its downfall. Now, PW has slammed the airline saying the airline has a “lengthy history of missing its financial obligations”.

“Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritise delivery schedules for all customers. PW is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further, “ it said, adding that Go First had defaulted multiple times on payment.

Also read: Voluntary insolvency: Bleak future ahead for GoFirst

Go First has had to take this step due to the ever-increasing number of failing engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney’s International Aero Engines, LLC, which has resulted in Go First having to ground 25 aircraft (equivalent to approximately 50% of its Airbus A320neo aircraft fleet) as of 1 May 2023. The percentage of grounded aircraft due to Pratt & Whitney’s faulty engines has grown from 7% in December 2019 to 31% in December 2020 to 50% in December 2022. This is despite Pratt & Whitney making several on-going assurances over the years, which it has repeatedly failed to meet, it had said.