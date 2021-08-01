Privatisation of cargo handling at major ports made easy

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Cargo handling terminals at Centre-owned major ports will be privatised through the public-private-partnership (PPP) route under three broad categories – oil, clean cargo including containers and bulk – departing from the current practice of bidding out projects as single commodity handling facilities, according to the new model concession agreement (MCA) being finalised by the government.
The existing model has come under flak after recent government policy changes under ‘aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mid-way through the 30-year tenure of PPP projects reduced volumes such as coal and fertilisers and hurt their commercial viability. This, in turn, has triggered calls from PPP operators to modify their contracts to convert single commodity handling terminals to multi-commodity terminals to achieve full utilisation of assets, increase efficiencies and sustain the business.
The model concession agreement sets out the terms and conditions of a port contract and sets the project in motion.
The Ministry of Port, Shipping, and Waterways is in the process of re-writing the model to make it flexible so that the projects are more attractive to private investors.
Among other changes being considered is giving freedom to PPP terminal operators to indicate the minimum guaranteed throughput (MGT) they will handle in a year while placing bids instead of the port authorities setting this target.
The bidders will be asked to set the MGT for the initial 7-8 years, the highest of which will be the MGT for the balance period of the contract, multiple sources briefed on the plan said.
Currently, the royalty or revenue share is paid by the PPP operator to the port authority based on the actual volumes handled in a year or on the MGT, whichever is higher. The port authority can terminate the contract if the MGT is not met for three consecutive years.
With the major ports moving to a market-driven regime for setting port rates under the new Major Port Authorities Act, 2021, the port authorities will set only reference rates for the purpose of bidding. The bidder quoting the highest royalty per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) or tonne will win the 30-year contract and will be free to set rates. If the PPP operator offers discounts to users on commercial considerations, it will have to pay the full royalty quoted in the bid.
But, if any discounts are mandated by the government for coastal cargo and transshipment containers, the PPP operator can pay proportionately reduced royalty, a government source said.
Private firms running cargo terminals at major ports are not enthused by the changes being contemplated when such restrictions are not there in non-major ports run by private firms in the States.
“During the 30-year life of a concession agreement, so many things undergo a change that it becomes redundant,” said a top executive with a private port logistics firm. “How can a port operator guarantee throughput; only God can guarantee MGT, we are mere mortals,” he said.
Instead of putting multiple, complicated conditions in the concession agreement, the port authority should only lease the land and waterfront for building cargo handling facilities and award the contract to the entity quoting the highest upfront lease rentals above the minimum reserve price set for the area, a port industry source said.
“There should be no restrictions on the type of cargo or on MGT. Its not what the PPP operator or the government wants; it should be left to the dynamics of the market,” he said noting that putting too many restrictions in the concession agreement will only result in litigation, which is currently the case involving many PPP terminals.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...