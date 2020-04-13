PSA gives 50 per cent discount in storage rates on import boxes at JNPT, Chennai, VOCPT terminals

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Singapore’s PSA International Pte Ltd will offer a 50 per cent discount in storage charges on all import containers at its terminals located at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Chennai Port Trust and V O Chidambaranar Port Trust (VOCPT) from April 16 to April 30, the global port operator has said in a public notice to the trade.
The move follows an announcement to extend the lockdown period by another two weeks until April 30 to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
Since March 22, PSA India has been offering longer free storage period on all import containers, laden and empty, by an additional three days at its terminals in JNPT and VOCPT, until April 15.
It also waived the rail terminal handling charges on empty containers on rakes at JNPT and Chennai, connecting to/from vessels at those terminals and change of mode charges from road to rail for both empty and laden containers until April 30.
“From April 16, the additional three days free time for all import containers at PSA Mumbai and PSA Sical will be discontinued and replaced with a 50 per cent discount on storage charges for all imports at PSA Chennai, PSA Mumbai and PSA Sical until April 30,” PSA India said after a review following the extension of the lockdown.
PSA said it was also “deferring” the implementation of a rate hike of 1.13 per cent approved by the Tariff Authority for Major Ports (TAMP) for its terminal at JNPT by a month, until May 1.
PSA’s facility at JNPT is governed by a rate regime finalised by the Shipping Ministry in 2013. Accordingly, the upfront tariff for the terminal set by TAMP at the beginning of the 30-year contract entitles the terminal operator to a rate hike every year to account for rising prices because the base reference rates are indexed to the wholesale price index (WPI), a measure of costs, to the extent of 60 per cent.
The 2013 rate regime also guarantees a raise of as much as 15 per cent on the WPI-indexed reference rate (set upfront at the beginning of the contract by TAMP) during each year of the 30-year contract if the terminal operator complies with certain performance standards.
The 1.13 per cent hike cleared by TAMP will run through March 2021.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...