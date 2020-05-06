Logistics

Public transport may resume soon: Gadkari

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 06, 2020 Published on May 06, 2020

Nitin Gadkari

Public transport may soon be allowed to operate with some guidelines, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari said in his interaction with bus and car operators.

He, however, stressed on the need maintain social distancing and adopting all safety measures such as hand wash, sanitising and use of face masks while operating buses and cars.

According to an official release, Gadkari held the interaction with the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India through video conference.

Members of the confederation called for improving the condition of public transport.

Gadkari said opening of transport and highways will go a long way in instilling confidence among the public.

Published on May 06, 2020
public transport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
A rate hike of 2-3 per cent is doable this year, says APSEZ CEO