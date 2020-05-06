Public transport may resume soon: Gadkari

Public transport may soon be allowed to operate with some guidelines, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari said in his interaction with bus and car operators.

He, however, stressed on the need maintain social distancing and adopting all safety measures such as hand wash, sanitising and use of face masks while operating buses and cars.

According to an official release, Gadkari held the interaction with the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India through video conference.

Members of the confederation called for improving the condition of public transport.

Gadkari said opening of transport and highways will go a long way in instilling confidence among the public.