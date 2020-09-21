Qatar Airways, Etihad resume services from Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad International Airport has re-connected with Qatar, the peninsular Arab country and Etihad has connected with UAE, restarting their services under the air transport bubbles.

Qatar Airways now connects Hyderabad with Doha with weekly twice every Saturday and Sunday flights. Qatar Airways resumed its operations from September 13 onwards.

The airport has resumed services to UAE as well with the resumption of Etihad Airways between Hyderabad and Abu Dhabi, the capital city of UAE. The connectivity recommenced from September 20 and is available thrice a week, every Thursday, Friday and Sunday. International carriers such as Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia have already reconnected UAE.

Passengers can book their tickets for these services through the airline websites, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. All passengers will have to adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Karthik Viswanathan, Area Sales Manager – South Asia Sub Continent, Qatar Airways, said: “We are pleased to resume flights to Hyderabad, especially in this distinct case of an air bubble between the two countries. This clearly shows our airline’s resilience during this crisis and unwavering commitment to our passengers to reunite them with their loved ones.”

Neerja Bhatia, Vice-President India Sub Continent, Etihad Airways, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of scheduled services connecting Hyderabad to more cities across our global network. The easing of restrictions and opening of this route is an important first step and a great development for travellers.”

The arrival and departure passengers for all international flights are being handled as per the safety protocol through the fully sanitised International Arrivals and Interim International Departures Terminal of the airport.

Transport bubbles

With an aim to revive the pandemic-hiteconomy, the government is building “Transport Bubbles” or “Air Travel Arrangements,” which are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the Air Transport Bubble arrangement, airlines like British Airways have resumed operations connecting Hyderabad to the UK and beyond; while Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia have resumed their services connecting Hyderabad with various destinations in the UAE.