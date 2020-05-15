Rail Land Development Authority conducts pre-bid meet for re-development of Tirupati, Nellore railway stations

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has successfully conducted online pre-bid meetings for the redevelopment of railway stations in Nellore and Tirupati located in Andhra Pradesh.
The pre-bid meetings for Nellore and Tirupati witnessed participation from about 30 firms including GMR, Oberoi, Ambience, Adani Group, Godrej Properties, Reliance Infra, Sobha, Brigade, and Embassy Group, among others.
These redevelopment projects are in line with the Smart Cities Mission and aim at making Tirupati and Nellore multi-modal transit hubs endowed with state-of-the-art amenities, including differently-abled-friendly access ramps and elevators and green building features such as rainwater harvesting and solar energy generation.
The total cost of the projects is estimated at ₹130 crore and ₹510 crore for Nellore and Tirupati respectively, which include ₹53 crore and ₹230 crore for the cost of station development portion. The tender is scheduled to be awarded by mid-June 2020.
RLDA floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) inviting bids for the selection of a suitable public or private entity for re-development of Nellore and Tirupati railway stations.
Both stations will be redeveloped on the public-private partnership (PPP) mode on design, build, finance, operate, transfer (DBFOT) model.
“Amidst the lockdown induced by Covid-19, we conducted online pre-bid meetings for both Nellore and Tirupati successfully. This is in line with our commitment to ensure seamless operations during this unprecedented time. We have also started opening online tenders,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice-Chairman, RLDA.
The Nellore project comprises three vacant Railway land parcels of total area 4.16 acre that will be used for commercial development as well as generating revenues by the developer. In case of Tirupati, the three-acre vacant Railway land parcel, which forms a part of this project, will be used for the said purpose.
The concession period for both projects under the Concession Agreement is 60 years, which implies that the concessionaire must operate and maintain the Railway station buildings and estate for 60 years.
Located on the banks Penna River in Andhra Pradesh, Nellore is well-connected with the southern and eastern parts of India through the Chennai-Howrah Railway line.
Designated as the ‘Best Heritage City’, Tirupati is located in the Chittor district of Andhra Pradesh, and is home to the famous Vaishnavite shrine of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.
RLDA is the nodal agency for redevelopment of railway stations across the Indian Railway network and the major Project Development Agency. A total of 62 railway stations across India will be re-developed by RLDA on PPP model as part of the Smart City Projects launched by the Government of India. The entire cost of re-development will be met by leveraging commercial development of spare railway land/airspace in and around the station.
RLDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways having mandate for the development of vacant Railway land for commercial use. Currently, the Indian Railway has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India.
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Overfishing and an increasing demand for ‘trash fish’ have put India’s fisheries sector, which employs 14 ...
Why did an eager and helpful co-passenger on a flight scurry to isolate himself
International organisations, including the WHO, have come together to create story and comic books that ...
People already do their own work, so nobody misses the house help. Village houses aren’t clustered but spread ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...