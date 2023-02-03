Tamil Nadu has received a railway budget allocation of ₹6,080 crore for various projects in 2023–24. This is 57 per cent higher than the allocation of ₹3,865 crore during 2022–23.

“This is a record allocation for Tamil Nadu,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told newspersons in a virtual press conference.

The total budgetary allocation for Southern Railway (SR), which consists of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and some portions of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, was ₹11,313 crore, which is a 59 per cent increase over the budgetary outlay of ₹7,134 crore for FY2022-23.

RN Singh, General Manager, SR, told media that of the total allocation of ₹11,313 crore for SR, some of the outlays for various projects include ₹1,564 crore for doubling, ₹1,158 crore for new line construction, and ₹1,300 crore for track renewals.

Southern Railway has got major upgradation of stations on Indian Railways with a sanctioned amount of ₹1,600 crore. In Southern Railway, 90 stations (15 stations per division) have been identified for development under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, he said.